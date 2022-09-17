Founder’s Day of Giving brings donations to university colleges and programs

Founder’s Day of Giving invited donors, faculty, staff, students and the community to celebrate Wichita State history and students.

The 24-hour event aimed to raise money for the university.

The WSU Foundation Board of Directors will match all donations below 25 thousand “dollar-to-dollar.”

Other individuals across the university have championed more than 80 different funds to help raise awareness and money for the event.

“We’re thrilled with the amount of support we’ve seen for Founders’ Day of Giving so far,” Emily Mullins, communication director, said via email. “Our donors generosity in providing matching and challenge gifts is inspiring support for colleges and programs across the university

Donors are able to give to any academic college, department or program listed on the Founders’ Day of Giving page.

The money raised for each fund is then used at the discretion of those colleges or programs to support the work and education they do to provide an exceptional Shocker experience.

“Founders’ Day of Giving is our day to bring together all of Shocker Nation – students, parents, faculty, staff, alumni and donors – to support our students and the university as a whole,” Mullins said.