Koch Scholars celebrate scholarship at president’s residence

Shirley Lefever, Executive Vice President and Provost, addressed the new Koch Scholars at the president’s house on Sept. 14.

A warm autumn breeze swept through the Koch Scholars dinner, celebrating the nine new recipients of the Koch Scholars Scholarship.

The Koch Scholars Scholarship is offered to Honors College freshmen students that declare a major in computer engineering, computer science, mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, accounting, economics, finance or management information systems.

“When I got the email saying that I won, I was just happy but I was also very relieved,” Spencer Blaine, an economics freshman, said.

Blaine said he spent a lot of time working on the rigorous application process. He had to write several essays and then was contacted for an interview.

“I was lucky enough to be called back for the interview, I feel like I did really well in my interview,” Blaine said.

Blaine said the scholarship solidified his decision to attend Wichita State.

“It really takes the burden off, so I’m very thankful for it,” Blaine said.

Clayton Dudle, an economics freshman, had originally applied to the Honors College and had expressed interest before applying for the Koch Scholarship.

He submitted his essays and was then called for an interview.

“I went into the Zoom call thinking that it was just going to be more, more interviewing. And they’re like, surprise, you’re actually got the scholarship, and I was speechless,” Dudley said.

Dudley is excited to start his time in college without having to worry about finances or trying to find a job.

“It was one of the coolest moments in my life,” Dudley said.