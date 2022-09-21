Women’s basketball releases conference schedule

After a successful play, the women’s basketball team cheers on the rest of their team on Jan. 16, 2022.

Women’s basketball finalized their 2022-23 conference schedule as well as the American Athletic tournament dates on Wednesday afternoon.

The Shockers plan to open the season, at home, on Dec. 30 against the Cincinnati Bearcats. This will be the Bearcats’ final season as a member of the American Conference as next fall, they will join the Big 12. Wichita will play the Bearcats in Queen City on Jan. 28.

Following opening night, the Shockers will head to Tulsa on Jan. 4 for the next three games. After their matchup against Tulsa, the Shockers will head back to Koch arena for a home game against South Florida, on Jan. 7 before they travel for back-to-back away matchups against Tulane, on Jan. 11, and UCF, on Jan. 15.

Wichita State will finish play in January with home games against SMU on Jan. 18 and East Carolina on Jan. 21 before returning to Queen City.

On Feb. 1, the Shockers will play at Temple. They will host games in Koch Arena against Memphis, Tulane, Tulsa and Temple. The Shockers only travel away for an additional two games against East Carolina and SMU. The Shockers will finish the season on Mar. 1 against Houston.

For the AAC Championship, the Shockers will return to Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on March 6-9.

Tickets are on sale at GoShockers.com/Tickets and all games will be televised on ESPN+.