Men’s basketball releases 2022-23 schedule

Senior Craig Porter Jr. joins the starting lineup before the game against the SMU Mustangs on Feb. 5, 2022 in Koch Arena. last season. The Shockers defeated the Mustangs, 72-57.

Wichita State released their full 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule on Wednesday afternoon.

The season begins with 12 non-conference games including road games at Richmond and Kansas State and Kansas City for the 2022 Hall of Fame Classic.

The Shockers open their season at home on Nov. 2 with an exhibition matchup against Newman. Following the exhibition match, the Shockers face Central Arkansas at home on Nov. 7.

On Dec. 17, the Shockers will face Oklahoma State at Intrust Bank Arena. The matchup against OSU will be the Shockers first broadcasted game of the season and will be broadcast on ESPNU.

Wichita State kicks off their 18-game American Athletic Conference schedule at an away game on Dec. 28 against UCF.

The Shockers return home to Koch Arena on New Year’s Eve with a matchup against East Carolina.

Opening the New Year, the Shockers will play three home games against Cincinnati, Tulsa and Tulane. On the road, the Shockers will face South Florida, Memphis, SMU and East Carolina.

In February, the Shockers will face Houston, UCF, SMU, and Memphis at home. Away, they will travel to Tulsa, Temple and Tulane.

The Shockers will wrap up the season on Mar. 5, Senior Day, against South Florida. Concluding Senior Day, the Shockers will compete in the AAC Championship at Dickies Arena on March. 9-12 in Fort Worth, Texas.

As many as 14 dates will be screened on linear national television. The remaining games will air on ESPN+.