This week’s news in brief — Sept. 22

Staff Senate meeting dives into new plans and additions to WSU

WSU Staff Senate members were joined by WSU President Rick Muma during their monthly meeting to address new business and committee updates.

In Muma’s opening address, he shared plans to construct a new addition to the Marcus Welcome Center. There is also an immediate plan to add a Jersey Mike’s, an electric bicycle shop and a gourmet corn dog restaurant to Braeburn Square to increase visibility and provide more dining options for students and staff.

There was also considerable discussion on the possibility of adding new apartments on campus grounds that would be available to both students and local populations as well as the construction of a joint Biomedical Campus to be shared between WSU, WSU Tech and the University of Kansas.

Prior to the meeting’s conclusion, attendees expressed concern relating to the Emporia State layoffs, fearing the same may happen to them. Muma quickly assuaged these fears with promises that Wichita State operates differently and that they should feel safe and secure within their positions.

Pfizer bivalent booster now available

WSU and WSU Tech students, staff, faculty, Innovation Campus partners and household members are now eligible to receive the new Pfizer booster available at Student Health Services. The new booster combats the original coronavirus strain as well as the newer Omicron variants. The boosters are free of charge but supply is limited, so those interested are encouraged to make an appointment or visit during walk-in hours sooner rather than later.

Goodwill Industries donate an additional $25,000 to WSU Tech Foundation

As part of the continued partnership between Goodwill Industries and WSU Tech, Goodwill has gifted another $25,000 to aid in financing the FutureMaker mobile STEM lab.

The mobile lab, which began operation in 2017, travels across Kansas to provide STEM education and career advice to middle school and high school students as well as those pursuing a GED. With the new $25,000 contribution, the new lifetime gift total has reached $155,000.