This week’s news in brief – Sept. 29

Student documentary to be shown at 2022 Tallgrass Festival

WSU Communication Sciences and Disorders major Corri Newman and her “Kansas Honor Flight” documentary will make their debut in the film world at this year’s annual Tallgrass Festival. Newman created her documentary as part of a Documentary Media and Social Strategies class and used the opportunity to challenge herself creatively, technically and mentally. Her documentary, which follows the journey of Kansas veterans through the Kansas Honor Flight organization, will be featured on Sept. 29 at 4:30 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre during the festival.

Jill Pletcher retires after 35 years at WSU

Jill Pletcher, a career counselor with the Shocker Career Accelerator, will be honored at a farewell party to commemorate her 35 years of service at WSU. Pletcher began at WSU as an academic advisor and has, over the years, held several important positions before working through the Shocker Career Accelerator.

Students can utilize Shocker Career Accelerator services to find jobs, write resumes, practice for interviews and more.

Pletcher’s reception will be on Sept. 29 from 2-4 p.m. in the John Bardo Center, room 162.

Math lecturer to present math discourse

Yang Yang, a professor from the Michigan Technological University will speak at a public lecture to be held in Jabara Hall, room 372 on Sept. 30. Yang’s speech, “A reinterpretation discrete fracture model for fracture and barrier networks,” will begin at 3 p.m.

Students, staff and faculty interested in attending are also welcome to refreshments prior to the lecture in room 353 of Jabara Hall.

WSU Alce su voz team founder to receive $75,000 grant

Associate professor of Spanish Rachel Showstack was awarded a $75,000 Building Power and Equity Partnership by the Kansas Health Foundation to continue her work to ensure health equity for Spanish and indigenous language-speaking individuals. Showstack’s team, Alce su voz, (which translates to “raise your voice,”) focuses on providing Spanish-language education and community engagement workshops across Kansas. The group also hopes to share the stories of Spanish-speaking Kansas with lawmakers and healthcare administrators to inspire change in language-accessible healthcare.

WSU Tech and SkillStorm partnership to provide increased access to technology credentials

WSU Tech and SkillStorm have announced a partnership that will provide WSU Tech students with training and credentials in enterprise technologies such as ‘AWS’ and ‘Salesforce’. Skillstorm, a program dedicated to providing aspiring tech employees with the skills to excel in the digital workforce, will provide industry-recognized credentials along with the WSU credits needed for participants’ degrees. There are two tracks in the certification course: the Accelerator Program and the Emerging Tech program. The Accelerator Program is an online course that can give students certification in AWS, Salesforce, CompTIA and Pega technologies while the Emerging Tech Program works through a more hands-on method of certification learning before students are placed in real-world workplaces.