CAS dean candidate Joan Brewer wants to bring leadership experience to WSU

Joan Brewer, the fourth and final candidate for the position of dean of the College of Applied Studies, met with students and faculty Friday morning to address how she’d approach the potential position.

Brewer currently serves as the dean of the Teacher’s College at Emporia State. Brewer started her career as a math educator and coach.

“My background, really, it crossed between educator preparation, and then also that exercise science coaching area,” Brewer said. “The last 22 years of my career, I’ve been at Emporia State University, 13 years of it in leadership.”

With her experience as dean starting in 2020, Brewer has learned about the value of relationships in leadership roles.

“People need to feel valued,” Brewer said. “I want to know people. I’m not … going to be a dean that hides in my office. I really like to get out and about [and] interact with individuals.”

Student retention has been a topic of heavy discussion, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Brewer wants to focus on increasing student retention in the CAS.

“Faculty really need to be focused on retention. That’s where they’re going to have the most impact,” Brewer said. “Retention to me is really about relationships; it’s about connecting with students.”

If selected as dean, Brewer plans to learn and understand the culture of Wichita State before making larger decisions for the college.

“First thing I’d really want to do is take some time to just listen, ask questions and learn from faculty, staff, but also students,” Brewer said. “I tend to be a collaborative leader, so, really, in developing a vision, I think it’s important that all stakeholders have input in that because you want buy-in from all stakeholders.”

The university’s provost is in charge of deciding who becomes dean. University administration hopes to have the decision by the end of October.

More information about Brewer can be found on emporia.edu. Information about the other candidates for dean of CAS can be found at thesunflower.com