CAS dean candidate Christopher Jochum plans to serve students

Dean candidate Christopher Jochum speaks to students, staff and faculty during a public forum on Oct. 5. Jochum was the chair of the Teacher Education program in 2022.

Christopher Jochum, a candidate for the College of Applied Studies dean position, has a motto when it comes to working in education.

“My motto is I serve students or those that do,” Jochum said.

Jochum is three out of four candidates visiting Wichita State. Currently, Jochum serves as the department chair and a professor in the Teacher Education department at Fort Hays State University. Jochum started his educational journey as an ESL teacher.

“I am drawn to your applied [learning programs],” Jochum said. “Everything that I’ve done that’s been worthwhile and successful was applied.”

Jochum has several guiding principles when it comes to approaching the position of CAS dean. Some of these principles include addressing barriers at the university, focusing on applied learning and research, being data-driven and asking “great” questions.

“I would ask a lot of questions because I don’t have all the answers,” Jochum said. “That’s one of the great things about being at a university.”

Jochum said he was drawn to Wichita State because of CAS’s opportunities and contribution to the community surrounding the university.

“CAS is driven by connecting with both individuals and communities through transformative power of education, development and engagement,” Jochum said. “As a first-generation college student, I can tell you, education truly transforms people’s lives.”

If selected to be dean of the CAS, Jochum said he will spend time out of the office, getting to know students and asking questions.

“[Out of all] of the great things that come with this job, if you said you can never interact with the student, I’d say ‘I’m sorry. I gotta pass,’” Jochum said. “That’s very, very important to me.”

The university’s provost is in charge of deciding who becomes dean. University administration hopes to have the decision by the end of October.

More information on Jochum and his background can be found at fhsu.edu. Information about the other candidates for dean of CAS can be found at thesunflower.com