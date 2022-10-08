Farmers market brings fresh food and activities to campus

Supervisor at Shocker Hall Andrea Servin helps student checkout at the Joyful Fall Festival on Oct. 6. The market included fresh produce from Loffredo’s Fresh Produce.

Brook Guywalked into the Shocker Dining Hall for lunch and walked out with plans for a dinner party.

On Oct. 6, Wichita State Dining Services participated in the Joy-ful Fall Festival, hosting a farmers market in the dining hall. The market brought in five local vendors who contributed everything from coffee, flowers and fresh produce to henna tattoos and pink hair extensions.

Guy, a senior in strategic communications and business marketing, received a tote bag from the market and filled it with produce, such as turmeric, garlic, tomatoes, herbs, rosemary and more.

“Because of this, [my friends and I are] going to have a rosemary tomato soup party with games and fruit for dessert,” Guy said. “It’s all happening because this was today.”

Kelly Linenberger, senior marketing manager for WSU Dining Services, contributed with efforts to bring local and sustainable items to students. The market is the largest farmer’s market nationwide, with over 300 campuses participating. The farmers market is part of the Joy-ful Campaign.

“It’s just connecting students and our campus community over food and, sometimes, some extra goodies,” Linenberger said.

Linenberger said they had done a farmer’s market in the past, but this one was bigger.

“We always want to do things that the students love,” Linenberger said.