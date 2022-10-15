Volleyball wins first conference road game this season

The Shockers celebrate their first home win of the season on Sept. 23 in Charles Koch Arena. The Shockers defeated Temple 3-0.

The volleyball team beat Cincinnati in its first away game of the American Athletic Conference season at Fifth Third Arena.

The Shockers beat Cincinnati 3-1; (25-21), (26-28), (25-20), (25-21) on Oct. 14.

The team accumulated a season high 12 service aces, 16 blocks and 51 kills.

In the third set, the Shockers collected 13 kills on 27 swings and a .407 kill percentage. They committed just two attacking errors.

During the fourth set, Cincinnati led 10-9 but the Shockers put together a 6-0 lead which would help them take the set.

Prior to last night’s game, the Bearcats lead the all-time series with the Shockers 5-3, with seven of the eight meetings coming from AAC games.

Both teams heavily rely on younger players, freshman and sophomores. The Bearcats and the Shockers have the conference’s youngest rosters.

Redshirt junior outside hitter Brylee Kelly produced 16 kills. Sophomore middle blocker Natalie Foster had 13 kills and led the team with six blocks.

Junior libero Lily Liekweg and sophomore outside hitter Morgan Weber both had 20 digs. Junior setter Kayce Lizatu had 35 assists and added six kills.

Up next, the Shockers will face off against Houston on Oct. 21 at Fertitta Center. The first serve is scheduled for 7 p.m.