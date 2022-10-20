Eric Wedge steps down from head coaching duties for now

Head coach Eric Wedge throw a pitch during the Shockers practice on April 8, 2021 at Riverfront Stadium.

Eric Wedge, head coach of the men’s baseball program, has stepped away from head coaching duties to focus on personal health related matters.

The Shocker athletics communication staff announced that Wedge will be stepping down in a press release this afternoon.

Director of Athletics Kevin Saal, said the athletic department has not made any decisions about the long-term leadership of their program at this time.

“Our thoughts are with Coach Wedge, while he takes this time during the off-season to address his health needs,” Saal said. “Acknowledging the sensitivity of this matter, we have no further comment at this time on the circumstances surrounding his leave.”

Assistant Athletic Director for Baseball Operations and Player Development, Loren Hibbs, will take over head coaching responsibilities while Wedge is focusing on his health.

Hibbs was head coach at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte for 27 seasons before joining the Shockers coaching staff in 2019.

“I have absolute confidence in Coach Hibbs and our coaching staff to lead our amazing group of student athletes who have worked hard through a successful fall,” Saal said.

Prior to North Carolina at Charlotte, Hibbs helped Pizza Hut Shockers Sports Hall of Fame head coach Gene Stephenson to seven Missouri Valley Conference regular season titles, five MVC tournament crowns, seven NCAA regional appearances, four College World Series trips and a 1989 national championship.

Hibbs played for the Shockers from 1982-1984. He was selected to the 1982 College World Series all-tournament team and still holds the NCAA single-season record for runs scored with 125.