Pumpkin Run brings Halloween spirit to campus

People gathered in front of Shocker Hall early Saturday morning to participate in crafts, yard games and the annual 5k Pumpkin Run race Saturday morning.

Wichita State’s Campus Activities and Recreation hosted its annual Pumpkin Run event, where people of all ages could participate in a 5k race, pumpkin painting, spooky-themed face painting and enjoy free massages.

Families lined the edges of the track to watch their relatives run in the race. There was a wide assortment of people determined to reach a personal best, individuals running simply to keep busy and even parents running with their toddlers in strollers.

“It’s open to everyone and anyone,” Karolina Mosa, Race Director and Associate Director at Campus Activities and Recreation, said. “And we have people from all over the states, people who are registered from Missouri, from California, Texas.”

Mosa has been the Race Director for the last four years but has been helping out in the event for nearly 12 years.

Along with the primary 5k race, there was a 1k race available for little kids and local vendors surrounding the front of Shocker Hall. Shocker Track Club, a track club for all ages; True Physical Therapy, Restore Hyper Wellness and Cryotherapy as well as WSU’s local physical therapist to help aid in any post-run recovery.

The race partnered with the Shocker Support Locker, which aims to alleviate food insecurity on campus. Participants in the race donated money to the locker.

Volunteers prepared snacks and water for the race participants at the finish line. Every participant received a Pumpkin Run medal for finishing the 5k.