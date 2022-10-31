‘Tears – only tears:’ Local girls compete for prestigious titles

Eleven girls competed for the honorable titles of Miss Wichita, Miss Air Capital and Miss Sedgwick County on Saturday.

The competition was broken down into three main categories: social impact initiative pitch and on-stage questions from the judges, the talent evaluation and, finally, red carpet wear.

“The Miss America organization isn’t looking for a girl who’s perfect, they’re looking for a girl who has flaws and owns up to them,” Namoi Ndirangu, 2022 Miss Kansas Outstanding Teen winner, said.

The three competitors who will represent Wichita in Pratt, Kansas in June 2023 are Tiayla Mahomes, Allison Nofsinger and Alexis Smith.

Tiayla Mahomes, Miss Air Capital 2023, won a $200 scholarship.

“I couldn’t believe it, because this is my first time ever doing a pageant,” Mahomes said. “I was really surprised but super ecstatic.”

Allison Noffsinger, 2023 Miss Sedgwick County, won a $400 scholarship, as well as an additional $100 scholarship for her social impact pitch.

“Tears – only tears,” Nofsinger said. “So surreal, I wasn’t expecting that to happen.”

Alexis Smith, the new reigning 2023 Miss Wichita won a $600 scholarship, as well as an additional $100 scholarship for tying in the talent category with fellow competitor Nakia Pierce.

“I’ve been working on this for a couple months now to prepare for this competition,” Smith said. “I was overwhelmed, overjoyed with emotion.”