With midterm upcoming, SEAL hosts trivia event

Students ready their devices as they participated in a Kahoot quiz. The questions related to U.S. history and Kansas politics, testing their knowledge on the 2022 midterms.

Wichita State’s Office of Student Engagement, Advocacy, and Leadership (SEAL) brought students together and hosted a trivia event to show the importance of being politically active within your community.

“I think showing people that civic engagement can be something that’s fun and that politics doesn’t have to be boring is important,” Bethany Hollingsworth, Civics Engagement Fellow for SEAL, said.

Along with food from WSU catering and a raffle, Hollingsworth created a 90-question Kahoot quiz relating to U.S. history and politics. The questions on the quiz ranged from questions about the House of Representatives to Governor Laura Kelly.

SEAL hoped to gather students and inform them of the importance of voting and how their vote helps influence the world around them.

“A lot of people don’t realize how much power their vote has and how important their civic involvement is,” Hollingsworth said. “It literally shapes our community and on a larger scale shapes our country.”

The midterm elections will be held on Nov. 8. Jeremiah Dansereau, who won third place in the Kahoot quiz, stressed the importance of such localized elections.

“If we don’t vote and try to learn from history, we’re doomed to repeat the mistakes that previous generations made,” Dansereau said.

To see who’s running for office, go to thesunflower.com.