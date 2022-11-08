DJ McCarty ready to go on and off the court

Junior point gaurd DJ McCarty drives to the basket against Missouri Southern in an exhibition game on Nov. 1 in Charles Koch Arena. MCarty’s averaged a career-high 8.1 points.

Junior point guard DJ McCarty is known for shooting hoops on the court. Off the court, though, she likes to relax with a game of pool or watch a show on Netflix.

“I like to play pool; I like to shoot pool a lot with some of my friends,” McCarty said. “Or trying to find a new Netflix series.”

As a student athlete, McCarty finds it easy for her to balance schoolwork and being on the road for basketball.

“I like to get my schoolwork done really early in the week, so that it’s not in the way,” McCarty said. “I could just have time to focus on basketball or when it’s outside of what we have in practice, just to get better on my own.”

Last season, McCarty averaged 21.9 minutes and 8.1 points per game. She also racked up a total of 47 assists. McCarty played behind last season’s starting point guard, Mariah McCully, who graduated.

Head coach Keitha Adamas expects McCarty to be a main key in the Shockers offense this season.

“[(She]) “ is a point guard that has played quite a bit for us and will be a big part of what we’re doing this season,” Adams said.

McCarty is a business finance major and plans on becoming a real estate agent in the future and said that her aunt was her inspiration to pursue her current degree.

“I know my business finance is pretty broad. I can really do pretty much anything I want with it,” McCarty said. “It’s just something I can explore with it. ”