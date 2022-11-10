This week’s news in brief – Nov. 10

“Teaching Matters” series to promote classroom learning engagement strategies

For instructors looking to refine their teaching skills and find new and interactive ways to promote engagement in the classroom, the Retention Fellows will present the third installment of their “Teaching Matters” series. The Retention Fellows consist of faculty members who discover and encourage the implementation of teaching strategies and necessary classroom culture changes that encourage student retention, especially in underserved student populations.

“These discussions are low key and open to all who want to talk about pedagogy and trade tips that have improved their classroom experience,” Moriah Beck, Retention Fellows Coordinator, said. “My job as a teacher is much more rewarding when my students are engaged in the material and find a passion that keeps them motivated to complete their degrees.”

The discussion will be hosted on Friday, Nov. 11 in rooms 231 and 232 of Woolsey Hall. Attendance is free and all are invited to attend.

Wichita State named as Innovation & Economic Prosperity University

Wichita State University has been deemed an Innovation & Economic Prosperity (IEP) University by the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities (APLU) for the school’s dedication towards promoting economic engagement. In the designation application, WSU highlighted the importance and use of new facilities and departments, such as the Innovation Campus and the Molecular Diagnostics Lab, that contribute towards economic growth and enrichment.

After nearly 10 years of time, money and effort to complete the IEP requirements, Wichita State is now one of 80 higher education institutions in the country with the designation.

NIAR director of Robotics and Automation dies

Brian Brown, the NIAR director of Robotics and Automation and a 20 year employee of Wichita State, died on Oct. 31. Brown was known for his work in the Industry and Defense programs and his contribution to campus laboratories.

To honor Brown’s legacy, a memorial scholarship has been established in his name to provide tuition, fees, books and emergency costs for students working in the NIAR Robotics and Automation Lab.

Students, colleagues and friends have the opportunity to share memories of Brown through a NIAR sponsored survey.

Mobile Vaccine Clinic to offer COVID-19 vaccines, boosters

As part of the continuous effort to decrease COVID-19 contraction rates in the Sedgwick County area, Wichita State University has teamed up again with the Sedgwick County Health Department to provide free COVID-19 vaccines and boosters to WSU students, faculty and staff, as well as community members. The COVID-19 Johnson and Johnson and Pfizer vaccinations will be available, along with the Pfizer booster shot, which provides additional protection against the newer Omicron strain of the virus.

The clinic will be available in the Charles Koch Arena on Nov. 24 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The vaccines and boosters are completely free and no appointment is needed.

Campus book drive to aid local school children

The Wichita State University Mortar Board Senior Honor Society has coordinated a book drive, titled “Reading is Leading,” to provide educational materials and entertaining novels to pre-K through fifth grade students who attend Minneha Elementary School. Through the book drive, the group hopes to continue to promote the leadership and service principles they were founded upon.

Donation boxes will be available in the Heskett Center, Shocker Hall, the Dining Hall, the Rhatigan Student Center, Ahlberg Hall, Ablah Library and the Writing Center from Nov. 6 to Nov. 19. New or gently used books of all genres are preferred.