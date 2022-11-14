Volleyball drops match to Houston again this season

Morgan Stout and Kayce Litzau block a spiked ball on Nov. 13 in Charles Koch Arena. The Shockers fell to Houston in three sets.

For the second time this season, the volleyball team lost to nationally ranked Houston. In October, the Shockers played five sets with Houston but ultimately lost 2-3 (20-25), (27-25), (25-22), (18-25), (11-15).

On Nov. 13, the Shockers lost to the Cougars 0-3 (11-25), (22-25), (20-25). Despite the loss sophomore middle blocker contributed to the Shockers offensive attack in the second and third set.

Foster recorded 14 kills on a .684 kill percentage and had four blocks. Junior setter Kayce Litzau also had 22 assists and nine digs.

Wichita State’s overall record now sits at 14-12. Their record in the American Athletic Conference so far this season is 9-6. The Shockers sit fourth out of 11 teams in the conference.

Houston is at the top of the AAC with a perfect 16-0 record and a 25-2 record overall. The Shockers will play at Tulsa on Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Earlier this season, they beat Tulsa 3-2 (20-25), (22-25), (25-15), (25-18), (15-12) on Oct. 12 at home.