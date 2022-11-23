This week’s news in brief — Nov. 23

Seasonal Shocker Store to open in Koch Arena

In addition to the Rhatigan Student Center and Braeburn Square Shocker Store’s, a new seasonal Shocker gear shop will be opening in Shocker Athletic Scholarship Organization Room 108 of Koch Arena. Beginning on Nov. 29, students, faculty, staff and basketball lovers can purchase Shocker basketball merchandise and other currently stocked souvenir items from the new location during men’s basketball home games. While the shop will have limited hours and availability, the chain hopes to provide better access and increased affordability for its customers through the new location.

NIAR mourns loss of veteran employee

The National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR) research technician Ty Ramsey, age 33, died on Nov. 12 in his home. A U.S. Navy veteran, Ramsey was raised in Sedgwick county and served two tours in Afghanistan before working as a mechanic and later for NIAR at Wichita State University. Ramsey leaves behind his wife, two young children, parents, grandparents and countless veteran and family friends. Memorials or monetary donations can be given to The Wounded Warrior Project or Project 22 on behalf of Ramsey.

Shanthanam wins three-minute thesis competition

Doctoral candidate in electrical and computer engineering Sangar Shanthanam, with aid from Visvakumar Aravinthan, created and presented the winning presentation for the annual 3MT competition.

The 3MT, or three-minute thesis, competition provides doctoral and master’s students the opportunity to present their research to a general audience in hopes of being selected to represent WSU at the Midwestern Association of the Graduate School’s 3MT competition in the spring. Shanthanam’s presentation, “Low Cost Wave Energy Converter,” earned him the first place title, with doctoral candidate in electrical and computer engineering Sarangan Rajendran awarded as the runner-up. Shanthanam will compete in the regional competition in the spring semester in Chicago, Illinois.

WSU employees honored with November’s Rick Rewards

As part of a continuous incentive and appreciation project, more than 100 “Rick Rewards” were given to WSU employees who demonstrated commitment, teamwork and consistent effort by WSU President Rick Muma. This month, the offices of Financial Aid, OneStop, Financial Operations and Business Technology, the Graduate School and the Registrar’s Office were presented with the November Rick Rewards. Muma and WuShock visited each office to express gratitude for this month’s recipients.

Dodgeball teams assemble for annual tournament

As part of a continuous effort to promote health, safety and fun on campus, the annual Intramural Dodgeball Tournament will make its return to the Hesket Center. Teams will compete in three matches, with the best two-out-of-three winners progressing to single-elimination playoffs. The winning team will be awarded with the WSU Intramural Champion T-shirt. The event will run from Nov. 20 to Dec. 1 and will be supervised, officiated and supplied by IM Programs.

Interested WSU students and Heskett members are invited to assemble teams for the competition and can register on the IMLeagues website.