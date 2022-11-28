Volleyball team receives postseason tournament nomination

After securing a point over South Florida, the Shockers volleyball team celebrate together on Oct. 28 in Charles Koch Arena. Wichita State won, 3-0.

The volleyball team was not selected for the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Tournament. However, the Shockers will return to postseason play for the first time since 2018 after being selected to play in the National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NVIC) Sunday evening.

In 2018, the Shockers made an NVIC appearance and beat Central Arkansas in their first match but ultimately fell to North Texas after.

The NVIC tournament is composed of 32 teams. Schools were selected based on at-large bids. Teams were also selected as automatic qualifiers who finished high in their conference standings but were not selected for the NCAA Tournament. Every round of the tournament is single elimination.

The tournament will last from Dec. 1-13. The championship round will take place on Dec. 12-13.

The Shockers will host the first two rounds of the NVIC at Charles Koch Arena. The first round is on Dec. 4 at 3:30 p.m. against Grand Canyon.

Wichita State students will receive free admission to the first two rounds of the tournament. Fans can purchase tickets online at goshockers.com or at the Shocker Ticket Office in Charles Koch Arena. Office hours are from 8 a.m.-5 p.m Monday through Friday.

On the other side of the bracket, Drake and Weber State will play at Charles Koch Arena at 1 p.m. The winners from both matches on Sunday will play at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 5.