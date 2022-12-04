Men’s basketball stunned by in state rival, Kansas State

Sophomore center Quincy Ballard tries to get open on offense. On Dec. 3, Wichita State traveled to Manhattan to play against Kansas State. They lost 55-50.

After a five-point lead early in the second half, Kansas State University overtook the men’s basketball team for a last-minute 55-50 victory.



On Dec. 3, the men’s basketball team traveled to Manhattan to play against Kansas State at Bramlage Coliseum for the first time since 2003.

“I think we played a great first half,” head coach Isaac Brown said. “Guys were defending rebounds, playing with toughness. We had some guys come off the bench, made some plays.”

The Shockers scored a total of 32 points in the first half, leading the half 32-29 with a 54.5 field goal percentage. However, with only 18 points scored in the second half, they finished with a 38%rate overall.

“The game just came down to the last two minutes,” Brown said. “Guys gotta make plays … We got to make sure we’re holding our own, catching the basketball, making a good two-headed chess match.”

With just over a minute and a half remaining on the clock, Kansas State took back the lead. At 1:32 in the second half, Kansas State shot a freethrow that tied the game. With less than a minute left, after Kansas State forced senior point guard Craig Porter Jr. to turn the ball over, Kansas State shot a 3-pointer that put them in the lead.

“We don’t like losing basketball games,” Brown said. “We want to fight every game. I felt those guys competed tonight, we just got to continue to get better in practice … We’ve got to figure out a way to win.”

The Shockers are now 4-4 this season. Up next, they will play the Longwood University Lancers in Charles Koch Arena on Dec. 10 at 3 p.m. Wichita State’s next four games will be at home.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and on KEYN 103.7.