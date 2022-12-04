This week’s sports in brief — Dec. 1

Shocker fans celebrate from the crowd at the men’s basketball game against Mizzou at Charles Koch Arena on Nov. 29.

Jane Asinde named conference player of the week:

Senior forward Jane Asinde was named the American Athletic Conference Player of the Week on Nov. 28. She is the first Shocker to receive this award since 2018. During the game on Nov. 25 against Montana, Asinde scored a career high 19 rebounds. Against Loyola Marymount, she scored 22 points and set another career high. Asinde has played four games so far this season, going home with a double-double in three of the four.

Indoor tack and field season starts off with a Multi-event meet:

Sophomore Destiny Masters and sophomore Hudson Bailey highilghted the first meet of the indoor track season with several wins. Masters was first in the women’s petatholon. Bailey won the men’s hepthaholon.

Masters set a personal best in the 60m dash with a time of 8.53 seconds and moved up to No.6 on the all time list. The Shockers next meet in on Dec. 9 at the Heskett Center.

Former men’s basketball player to play for Wichita’s new semi professional basketball team:

After a redshirt season in 2018-19, Teddy Allen was released from the men’s basketball team and bounced around before finishing his college career at New Mexico State. As a guard, Allen averaged 19.6 points with a career high of 37 points while playing for the Aggies. After never playing a game in a Shocker uniform, Allen will return to Wichita to play for the Wichita Skyvikings.

This is a new minor-league basketball team that will play in The Basketball League (TBL). Their season will start in March and they will play until June. The Skyvikings will be using Charles Koch Arena for home games during the season.

Morgan Stout earns defensive player of the week:

Redshirt sophomore Morgan Stout earned her first American Athletic Conference weekley awards on Nov. 28. Stout was named the AAC Defensive Player of the Week. Natalie Foster is the only other Shocker to have received this award this season. During the Nov. 23 game against SMU, Stout set her career high of 10 blocks. She leads the team in blocks, averaging 1.07 per set. With 92 blocks overall she comes in second for most on the team.

American Athletic Conference names All-Conference volleyball teams:

Shockers Natalie Foster, Brylee Kelly, and Sophia Rohling were named to the AAC All-Conference Teams on Nov. 29. Foster, a sophomore middle blocker was named First Team All-Conference. She is currently ranked 30th in the nation for scoring, and 2nd in the AAC for middle blockers. Her career high for both kills and points were set in the same game. On Oct. 12 Foster put up 25 points and 21 kills against Tulsa.

Redshirt junior outside hitter Kelly was also named First Team All-Conference. This is the second consecutive season Kelly has received this award. She holds the team record for game points this season, making 28.5 against Iowa on Aug. 27. Junior opposite Rohling was named Second Team All-Conference. She set career highs during the Aug. 26 game versus Wyoming with 20 kills and 22.5 points.