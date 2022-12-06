Shocker Support Locker increases number of credits offered before winter break

Students check out food from the Shocker Support Locker. The locker offers free products to students, faculty and staff Monday through Friday.

The Shocker Support Locker – a pantry open to all students, faculty and staff – will increase the number of credits it offers from 20 to 25 from Dec. 7-9.

The pantry’s users are typically given 20 credits which can be used to obtain items like food, clothing, toiletries and baby/family products. If you’ve used already 20 credits this week, you can get an additional five credits.

“We thought it’d be thoughtful just to give the students more credits before the end of the week since Friday will be the last day that the lockers officially open before winter break,” Caitlin Nolen, student advocacy coordinator, said.

Those in need of additional support over the break can contact a Campus Assessment Response Evaluation (CARE) Team coordinator.

“[Students] can talk to a care coordinator, and they’ll have plenty of ways to get them the food that they need while school is not a session, whether it be a gift card or actual food,” Nolen said.

For more information on the CARE Team, visit wichita.edu/services/careteam/. They can be reached at [email protected] or 316-978-3149.

After Friday, the locker will be closed until Thursday, Jan. 12.

The Shocker Support Locker is open Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.