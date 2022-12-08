This week’s news in brief — Dec. 8

WSU less than 10% away from achieving federal Hispanic Serving Institution designation

After carefully compiling and combing through enrollment numbers, the Wichita State admissions offices and the Kansas Board of Regents have noted that, along with rising enrollment numbers, the Hispanic identifying population of students is now 16%.

With more Hispanic students admitted and enrolled in classes than in previous years (with Hispanic student enrollment around 11% in 2020 and 2021), WSU is one step closer to being given the federal designation as a Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI). If WSU can provide enrollment numbers showing that at least 25% of students identify as Hispanic by 2030, the title would grant WSU the ability to apply for millions of dollars in federal grants. This grant money can be used to support and better provide for students.

“The enrollment and retention of Hispanic Students is just the first step of many to continue to diversity our university. By increasing the amount of Hispanic students, WSU can become an HSI; that comes with more funding from the government to do justice for the many minorities who are fighting for a proper higher education,” Hispanic American Leadership Organization (HALO) President Antonio Rojas said. “But it’s up to us, as a student body, to make sure the university will handle those extra funds appropriately, and make WSU a more comfortable place for minorities.”

Men of Color/Educators of Tomorrow award first scholarship

Timothy Reynolds, an elementary education major, was the first recipient of The Men of Color/Educators of Tomorrow scholarship. Reynolds’s $5,000 scholarship was funded by Credit Union of America (CUA) in commemoration of five years of renewed partnership between CUA and the College of Applied Studies, the home of The Men of Color/Educators of Tomorrow program.

WSU receives recognition for engaged student voting

Wichita State University, along with 394 other colleges and universities nationwide, was named one of the “Most Engaged Campus for College Student Voting” by ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge.

WSU was honored, as well as Emporia State, Fort Hays State, Independence Community College and the University of Kansas. SEAL Director Gabriel Fonseca credits the accreditation to the Shocker Vote! Coalition, which coordinated discussions between Sedgwick County candidates and students.

“What was good was that our students were able to go have those one-on-one conversations with the candidates and really talk to them about the things they’re particularly interested in,” Fonseca said in the WSU news article. “It was more of an engaging, one-on-one conversation.”

$28,000 in scholarships to be distributed amongst five WSU Tech students

The school of business has teamed up with WSU Tech to financially support five WSU Tech students participating in a joint pathway program. The Shocker Pathway program enables select students to receive an associate’s degree at WSU Tech during their first two years and a bachelor’s degree from the Barton Business School during their final two years. The five student recipients, who will be selected over the next two years, will receive about $5,600 each as encouragement to complete their education with a business degree.

Banyan Technologies Group CEO joins Barton Dean’s Advisory Board

Tanvir Arfi, the founder, chairman and CEO of Banyan Technologies Group, was named as one of the newest members of the W. Frank Barton School of Business Dean’s Advisory Board. Arfi, a WSU alumnus, is also an active partner with The Shocker Career Accelerators, a program that provides career coaching, resume advice and internship and employment opportunities. Savannah Wolff, a WSU senior in collaborative design, is a graphic design intern for Helm, one of Banyan Technologies owned companies.

“He sees us as more than just a number or some random intern…. (Tanvir) actually cares about our careers after college rather than just (finding) a person to fill a position,” Wolff said. “ I value that very deeply when working for someone; I want to feel like I’m seen as a valued team member than some random person that filled a position in the company.”