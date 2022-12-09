An update on men’s basketball players who entered the NCAA transfer portal

Freshman Ricky Council IV dribbles toward the basket during the game against OSU on Dec. 1 in Gallagher-Iba Arena.

Eight players from the 2021-22 men’s basketball team entered the transfer portal after the conclusion of the 2021-22 season. Tyson Etienne, a guard, entered the NBA draft. He currently plays for the College Park Skyhawks, the G League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks.

Two players who entered the transfer portal play for a Power Five school. Ricky Council IV, a guard for Arkansas, and Dexter Dennis, a guard for Texas A&M, both play in the Southeastern Conference.

Forward Joe Pleasant transferred back to his previous university, Abilene Christian. Pleasant is from Overland Park, Kansas. Guard Steele Gaston-Chapman, a Kansas native, transferred to Hutchinson Community College.

Here is an update on how each former player is doing on their new teams this season:

Ricky Council IV:

Council is a 6-foot-6 guard from Durham, North Carolina. At Wichita State, he was a part of the 2021 American Athletic Conference Regular Season Championship team. He was a two time Varsity Letterman, named to the 2021 AAC All-Freshman Team, and was the AAC’s 2022 Sixth Man of the Year. He set a career high 31 points against Central Florida on Jan. 26. He entered the transfer portal in April of 2022.

At Arkansas, Council is averaging 35.1 minutes per game 18.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He is shooting 50.8 % from the field. At Wichita State, he averaged 9.9 points per game and 223 rebounds. Council has started the last eight of Arkansas games. As a Shocker, he appeared in 49 games and only made eight starts.

Dexter Dennis:

The 2022 AAC defensive player of the year is now playing for Texas A&M. Dennis was on the AAC Tournament Championship team in 2021 at Wichita State. He was also named to the AAC All-Freshman Team in 2019. The Baker, Louisiana, native started 94 of his 112 career games as a Shocker and totaled 997 points, 557 rebounds and 70 blocks.

As an Aggie, the 6-foot-5 guard is leading Texas A&M in blocks with five so far this season and is averaging 7.6 points per game.

Morris Udeze: Udeze, a 6-foot-8 forward, now plays for New Mexico. He played four seasons as a Shocker and earned an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19. However, he decided to use that extra year of eligibility for the transfer portal.

As of Dec. 1, he is averaging 18.6 points per game, 29.0 minutes per game, 6.1 rebounds and three blocks for New Mexico. At Wichita State he averaged 7.3 point per game and 4.3 rebounds. The Houston, Texas, native earned the WSU Xavier McDaniel Rebounding Award in 2022.

Chaunce Jenkins:

Jenkins entered the transfer portal in March of 2022. The Newport News, Virginia, native transferred to Old Dominion. As a Shocker, Jenkins appeared in 24 games over the course of two seasons. He scored a total of 48 points, scored 11 rebounds, five blocks and seven steals.

At Old Dominion, he is averaging 13.8 points per game, 30.4 minutes, 3.6 rebounds and has six blocks. Jenkins is a 6-foot-4 guard.

Clarence Jackson:

Clarence “Monzy” Jackson transferred to Wichita State after playing his freshman season at Polk Community College. The 6-foot-7 forward appeared in every game last season for Wichita State and made three starts. He averaged 3.8 points and 3.1 rebounds in 13.2 minutes.

The Dublin, Georgia, native now plays for Jacksonville State. He is averaging 19.5 minutes per game, 7.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and has eight steals so far this season.

Qua Grant:

After a standout career at NCAA Division II school West Texas A&M, Grant transferred to Wichita State. Grant appeared in every game for the Shockers last season with two starts. He averaged 4.5 points, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals in 16.5 minutes.

Grant entered the transfer portal in the Spring of 2022. At Sam Houston, he is averaging 23.9 minutes per game, 13.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, has 41 assists and two blocks. He is a 6-foot-1 guard from DeSoto, Texas.

Joe Pleasant:

The Overland Park, Kansas, native transferred to Wichita State last season from Abilene Christian. He played in all but one of the Shockers games last season and made 24 starts. He averaged 2.6 points per game in 16.7 minutes.

Pleasant entered the transfer portal in the Spring of 2022, and decided to transfer back to Abilene Christian He is averaging 15.0 minutes, 4.3 points and 2.6 rebounds and has three blocks. Pleasant is a 6-foot-7 forward.

Steele Gaston-Chapman

Gaston-Chapman has played for colleges at the NAIA level, NCAA Division I level and is now playing in the NJCAA at Hutchinson Community College. At Wichita State, he redshirted after spending one year at Southwestern College in Winfield, Kansas. He entered the transfer portal in April of 2022.

At Hutchinson, he is averaging 17.6 minutes, 2.5 assists and 3.2 points. The Haysville, Kansas, native is a guard.