This week’s news in brief — Dec. 15

WSU lab extends free RSV, influenza and COVID testing

With the rising cases of respiratory viruses circulating throughout the United States, as declared by the CDC, Wichita State’s Molecular Diagnostics Lab has announced that they will be extending the deadline for free RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), influenza and COVID (RIC) testing.

Until March 31, those in need of testing can create patient accounts and schedule appointments for drive-up, free testing with results available within 24 hours.

The Molecular Diagnostics Lab was officially opened in 2020, shortly after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, to provide precise quarantine and treatment for COVID patients. Now, it provides essential testing resources to patients free of cost from CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) funding, provided by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

Retirement celebration hosted for Barton School’s Janet Jensen

Janet Jensen, a former senior student success specialist with the Barton School of Business, brought her retirement festivities to an end after a come-and-go reception was hosted in her honor on Dec. 13. Jensen, who officially retired on Dec. 3, is a long time Wichita native and graduate of Wichita South High School.

Jensen received her higher education from Wichita State before later becoming a dedicated mentor and coach to encourage student success.

Canadian Prime Minister’s Chief Science Advisor to speak at fall commencement

Mona Nemer, a 1977 WSU alumni, will speak at the Fall 2022 Commencement in recognition of this year’s graduating senior students and doctoral candidates. The ceremony, to be hosted on Dec. 18 in the Charles Koch Arena, will include a speech by Nemer, the current chief science advisor to Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada.

Upon Nemer’s visit to WSU, she will also be granted an Honorary Degree of Doctor of Philosophy and will be honored for her achievements (such as her service in molecular cardiology and with the COVID-19 Immunity Task Force) alongside WSU graduates.

Woodman Alumni Center’s name changed to Woodman Center

Following the unanimous approval of the Kansas Board of Regents, the Woodman Alumni Center will now assume the name “Woodman Center.”

The name change, presented by President Rick Muma Wednesday afternoon, follows the Wichita State University Foundation assuming business operations and alumni engagement responsibilities for the WSU Alumni Association. The foundation, now named the WSU Foundation and Alumni Engagement, is now housed in Woodman Center.

“The new name reflects the broader purpose of the building as it continues to be the place of business for the WSU Foundation and Alumni Engagement,” Muma said.