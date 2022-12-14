Men’s team wins turnover battle in non-conference win

Sophomore guard Xavier Bell drives to the basket against Mississippi Valley State on Dec. 13. The Shockers won 71-48.

Men’s basketball recorded a team combined three turnovers against Mississippi Valley State. Mississippi Valley committed 23. The turnover margin is a school record for Wichita State

In past games this season, the Shockers have recorded up to 20 turnovers in a game.

“I mean, that’s big,” senior point guard Craig Porter Jr. said. “It shows the emphasis we put on protecting the ball and keeping it from beating ourselves.”

The Shockers beat Mississippi Valley 71-48 on Dec. 13 at home. The men also hit several key 3-pointers in their win.

Sophomore guard Jaron Pierre Jr. was 5-10 from the 3-point line and and 5-12 from the field. He scored 15 points in the 22 minutes he played.

“It’s believing in myself [with shooting] and keeping that same confidence all the time,” Pierre said.

Porter said Pierre’s ability to catch and shoot from the perimeter is what the team has been looking for.

“The high quality looks that we are looking for are the ones that he’s been hitting,” Porter said.

Up next, the men’s team will play another power five school opponent for the second time this season. The Shockers will host Big XII opponent Oklahoma State at Intrust Bank Arena on Dec. 17 at 8 p.m.

Last season, the Shockers beat OSU 60-51 at Stillwater. Porter said the energy will be high just like any other power five school would be.

“They are going to play hard the whole game and their guards are crafty,” Porte said. “They can get in the lane. They have size one through five. They can shoot the ball really well. It’s anything you would expect from a power five school.”

The game will be broadcast on ESPNU and KEYN 103.7. A limited amount of student tickets are available for the game against Oklahoma State.

Tickets are only available at the Shocker Ticket Office and have been available for pick up since Dec. 9. Call the ticket office at (316)-978-FANS (3267) for updated availability. The office is open from Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.









