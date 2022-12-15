WSU will see an increase in housing and foods service rates next year

Students will see a higher price tag on housing and meal plans next year — the 2023-2024 school year.

On Wednesday, Dec. 14, the Kansas Board of Regents approved the “Proposed Housing and Board Rates for Fiscal Year 2024,” which detailed the proposed new rates.

All room types at WSU will see a 1.5% increase, and single occupancy rooms will see a 3% increase. Meal plans will rise by 3%.

For example, a one-bedroom apartment at The Flats will go from $9,460 to $9,740. The unlimited meal plan offered to students will go from $4,280 to $4,410.

“The rates you see here are not reflective of the full inflation area effect of what the campuses are feeling,” Elaine Frisbie, vice president of finance and administration, said. “Again, this is their attempt to balance their needs for financial resource with student affordability.”

WSU rates have stayed stagnant the last three years. Due to utility costs, maintenance materials, and other expenses rising, the university deemed it necessary to raise rates, especially on single rooms.

“WSU thinks it’s important to preserve the rates of lowest cost housing options (double and triple room types) as much as possible,” KBOR’s consent agenda says. “By isolating the highest increase to the less economical options (singles), WSU can still keep the double rooms and triple room rates lower and lessen the adverse impact on students with financial need.”

The 2023-2024 housing and food service rates for WSU can be viewed here, starting on page 50.