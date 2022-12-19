Accomplished WSU graduate, scientist returns to university for Fall Commencement

Gallery | 52 Photos Mia Hennen Mona Nemer gives the commencement address at the Fall 2022 Commencement ceremony.

Mona Nemer came to Wichita State to finish her bachelor’s degree after fleeing her war-torn country of Lebanon. Over 40 years later, she used her stories of trial and error to motivate the Fall 2022 graduates in their endeavors after graduation.

“This campus was my sanctuary,” Nemer said. “I’m eternally grateful for the university to have accepted me in the first place and to have given me a wonderful education that was the springboard for what turned out to be an exciting and fulfilling career.”

Following the completion of her bachelor’s degree, majoring in chemistry, Nemer went on to study at McGill College in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, where she received a Ph.D. in chemistry and did post-doctoral training in molecular biology. To add to her list of accomplishments, Nemer received an honorary degree of Doctor of Philosophy at WSU’s commencement.

“The decision to further train in the new field of molecular biology shaped my career in many ways,” Nemer said. “Being outside of my comfort zone was challenging. But I learned to interact with people from outside my discipline.”

Currently, Nemer serves as the Chief Science Advisor to Canada’s prime minister, minister of innovation, science and industry, and cabinet. Her role entails offering advice on science-related issues and government policies that tie into them.

Nemer told graduates that many people in her life viewed her choices as mistakes, since she turned down opportunities like scholarships and job positions.

“To some, I seemed not to know where I was going,” Nemer said. To others, I was making career mistakes, or at least taking unnecessary risks … But, were it not for all those turns of events, chance encounters, and alleged bad decisions, I would not be speaking to you today.”

Nemer left graduates with a final piece of advice — to not over-plan their lives.

“Your personal and professional trajectories will likely unfold in ways that you have not anticipated and possibly can’t even imagine today,” Nemer said. “And don’t be discouraged by your failures. If you take the time to learn from them, they will reveal themselves as successes in disguise.”

Graduates also got to hear from WSU administrators like President Rick Muma and Provost Shirley Lefever. In addition, the Kansas Board of Regents, the board that oversees higher education in Kansas, Cheryl Harrison-Lee visited to offer advice to graduates.

The Fall 2022 Commencement can be viewed here.