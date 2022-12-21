Women’s basketball suffers first home loss this season

The women’s basketball team lost to Wyoming 61-56 in Charles Koch Arena on Dec. 20. Senior forward Trajata Colbert tied a career high of 16 rebounds and scored 14 points.

For the first time this season, women’s basketball suffered a 61-56 loss against the Wyoming Cowgirls on Dec. 20.

Within the first 10 minutes, the Shockers held an 11-10 lead.

Senior forward Trajata Colbert tied a career high of 16 rebounds and scored 14 points. For the fourth game in a row, senior guard Cartesian Dean stole 10 points for the Shockers and had six boards.

With less than two minutes remaining in the game, junior point guard DJ McCarty succeeded with a 3-point play that gave WSU the upper hand.

However, the game belonged to the Cowgirls in the final moments after scoring seven final points.

Wyoming gained a majority of their points from long range shots, with a 42% success rate of general attempts.

The Shockers missed 21 of their 27 field goal shots and had 11 turnovers overall.

Up next, women’s basketball will play against South Carolina State on Dec. 27 at 6 p.m. in the final non-conference game of the regular season at home.