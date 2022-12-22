Softball releases 2023 schedule

After, sophomore Jessica Garcia scores a home run, the softball team meets her at home plate to celebrate. WSU secured a win over KU, 9-1.

The 2023 softball schedule was released Thursday morning. The Shockers will play 27 games at Wilkins Stadium and will play against 12 NCAA Tournament teams from last season.

The Shockers will start off the season in San Marcos, Texas, to play in the Bobcat Classic Feb. 10-12. They will face Villanova, Kent State and Texas State.

The softball team’s home opener will start on March 4 at 2:15 p.m. against Western Illinois. The home opener will also be the opening game of the Black and Yellow Challenge Tournament.

The first American Athletic Conference series of the season will take place on March 24-26 against Central Florida. The start time of each game in the series is to be determined.

The Shockers will host two NCAA World Series Teams later in the season. They will play Oklahoma State on April 19 at 6 p.m. in Stillwater. OSU lost to Texas in the World Series last season, missing the finals.

On April 25, the Shockers will host last season’s national champion, the University of Oklahoma at home. The first pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.

The AAC tournament will take place on May 11-13 in Tampa, Florida, at USF Softball Stadium.







