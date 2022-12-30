This week’s news in brief — Dec. 30

WPD urges citizens, students to avoid hazardous roads ahead of holiday break

The Wichita Police Department made an announcement via Twitter asking drivers to avoid traveling via Kellogg street, I-135, I-235 and K-96 ahead of record-low wind chill, heavy snow, and ice as students left campus for winter break. The warning was posted on the morning of Dec. 21 after more than 20 different car accidents around the city were reported.

Additionally, the Wichita area was soon after put under a snow squall warning, an uncommon weather phenomenon where bursts of heavy snowfall produce low visibility and strong winds.

While weather conditions have improved, the WPD and the City of Wichita encourage individuals to travel at a reduced speed and with increased following distance to prevent additional automotive accidents.

Students reminded to abide by game-day parking rules during winter break

To avoid collecting hefty parking fines during winter break, WSU parking services are encouraging students with vehicles parked on campus to be aware of upcoming game-day parking closures.

During WSU men’s and women’s basketball games, several lots near Koch Arena are reserved for the Shocker Athletic Scholarship Organization and Shocker basketball fans. All students, faculty, and staff parked in these lots, regardless of parking permit status, must move their vehicles three hours before game time and for the duration of each game.

Four games, held on Dec. 31, Jan. 5 and Jan. 14, will require car owners to move their vehicles from designated basketball reserved lots to other parking zones on campus.

Violators will be issued a $50 citation per parking infraction.

Literacy fundraiser hosted by WSU President Rick Muma

As part of a continuous effort to prepare future Shockers, Rick Muma and his team have taken the initiative to raise money for the United Way’s Coaching for Literacy.

The program, which directly benefits USD 259 students, aims to equip the potential leaders of tomorrow with the books, supplies, and cognitive skills they need to succeed. Muma, who donated $130, aims to raise $1,000 for the students.

Those interested in donating can do so or learn more about the program on the Coaching for Literacy website.