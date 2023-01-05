This week’s news in brief — Jan. 5

WSU ranks #20 in national research and development funding

According to the latest High Education Research and Development (HERD) survey, WSU ranks as one of the leading universities in the nation for engineering research and development (R&D) funding.

Boasting $157.43 million in funding in 2021, WSU also ranks as the third highest funding provider for aerospace, aeronautical and astronautical engineering with $153.492 million.

For aspiring engineering students like aerospace engineering major Frederick Apel, the accessibility to these highly funded programs is one of the most compelling and exciting aspects of becoming a WSU engineering student.

“You don’t just fund a program for almost 200 million dollars and don’t support it,” Apel said. “It’s really nice to go to a university in which your interest is well funded and supported.”

Those interested in learning more can read the full Forbes article on leading research and development funding in U.S universities.

WSUPD 2023 Crime Log updated – with no crime having yet occurred on campus

With the New Year also comes a blank slate for the WSUPD Crime Log. Each year, the previous year’s crime log is stored and a new record for the year is provided. So far, only three entries have been made in the 2023 crime log, with two being outside assists to the Wichita Police Department. The

Anyone is able to access the crime log. From within the log, the case number, the reported date and time, the date and time the incident occured, the offense, the location and the description of the incident can be observed.