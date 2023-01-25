How to run and vote in the upcoming session of SGA

If you have junior standing and a 2.5 GPA by next fall, you’re eligible to run for student body president or vice president.

With Student Government Association (SGA) elections on April 3, SGA’s Election Commission is working to prepare debates and meetings for the elections.

How to run for candidacy:

Along with having junior standing and a 2.5 GPA, to run for student body president or vice president, you have to fill out a Declaration of Candidacy by Feb. 22 at 5 p.m. — the form is open now. Those interested in running for a seat in the Senate also have to fill out the declaration.

If you are planning on running for a role in the Executive Branch — student body president or vice president — a running mate is required. Both of you will be on one ticket.

For candidates running, there are three “Rules and Regulations Meetings” to attend. The sessions are on Feb. 22, 23, and 24 at 5:30 p.m. in the RSC room 216. Candidates are required to attend at least one of the three meetings.

“Our Rules and Regulation Meetings are required, and that will tell you how you can campaign, where you can campaign, the do’s and don’ts of it,” Abbi Whisler, Student Organizations Coordinator, said.

Last year, the candidates for president/VP had one debate; this year, two will be held to offer students time to ask more questions.

The debates will be on March 23 and March 30 at 6 p.m. in the RSC, room 233, but will also be live-streamed on SGA’s youtube channel. The Elections Commission is still deciding on what those debates will look like for those running for president or vice president.

If you’re interested in running, you can attend an “Intent to Run” session to gain more information. The first session is on Jan. 19 at 6 p.m. in RSC room 142. The second session is on Feb. 1 at 6 p.m. in RSC room 261. The final session is on Feb. 17 at 11 a.m. via Zoom.

How to vote:

Election day begins at 8 a.m. on April 3 and closes on April 5 at 5 p.m. You can vote in person at a stand, or through your Wichita State email.

The voting polls will be in the RSC on Monday and Wednesday of election week and in Shocker Hall on Tuesday.

The unofficial results will be announced Wednesday, April 5 at 5:30 p.m. Individuals have until Friday, April 7, to send in any violations they believe might have occurred.

The same Friday, the official results will be released and published on SGA’s webpage for students to see, as well as the breakdown of the presidential tickets.

Other information

Currently, John Kirk is the student body president alongside Vice President ​​Mary Elizabeth Thornton. Kirk was sworn into office on Sept. 14, following the resignation of former President Mitchell Adamson.

More information on the branches of SGA and roles of candidates can be found at wichita.edu/sgaelections.