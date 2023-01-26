This week’s news in brief — Jan. 26

High School finalists selected for Gore Scholarship

Nearly 500 high school seniors from across the country, each with high hopes of being named as an annual Harry Gore Memorial Scholarship recipient, attended Wichita State University’s Distinguished Scholarship Invitational hosted in November of 2022.

Now, almost two months later, 14 students have been announced as finalists for the $64,000 scholarship, one of the largest undergraduate awards in the Midwest. After completing their final interviews on Jan. 19, the 14 high school seniors are awaiting results, which are to be posted on Friday, Jan. 27.

While only three will receive the Gore scholarship, all of the finalists will receive scholarship packages to attend WSU next fall.

Crocker and Sturns to be inducted into Fairmount College Hall of Fame

Journalism and English Literature alum Elvira Valenzuela Crocker and Political Science alum Louis E. Sturns will be inducted into the Fairmount College of Liberal Arts and Sciences Hall of Fame in recognition of their impact and achievements post-graduation.

Crocker, a former newspaper and magazine editor and writer, spent 28 years in Washington, D.C., speech writing, report writing, giving media training, and practicing public relations. She also served as the president of the Mexican American National Women’s Association and as the director of communications for UnidosUS, an advocacy group for Hispanic and Latino communities.

Sturns, a former prosecutor, defense attorney and legal advisor, was the first African American to serve on the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals and the first African American president of the Tarrant County Bar Association. Along with promoting inclusion and serving as many ‘firsts’ in the Texas judiciary system, Sturns has headed or been a member of a variety of Texas advisory boards, commissions, foundations and committees.

Crocker, a graduate from the class of 1961, and Sturns, a graduate from the class of 1971, will be honored at a ceremony to be hosted on Feb. 7 in Wiedemann Hall.

NetApp Green Team hosts Campus Wide E-Waste and Shredding event

For WSU students, faculty, staff and Innovation campus partners looking to ethically discard paper documents and e-waste, NetApp will be hosting its annual E-Waste & Shredding event on Jan. 27 on the WSU Innovation Campus. Sponsored by The NetApp Green Team, the event aims to reduce the number of improperly disposed of personal documents and electronic waste which, – if inappropriately disposed of – can leave former owners with the risk of having their identity or personal information stored on their device hard drives stolen. Participants with unwanted personal or paper documents, personal electronics and appliances, or those in need of data destruction services will be able to do so for free from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WSU Non-teaching employee self-evaluations due soon

Wichita State employees who do not hold teaching roles are expected to turn in their annual myPerformance self-review by the end of the month for evaluation. While not required, completing the review enables university employees to share their perceptions on the year’s achievements, downfalls and overall input on job performance. The evaluation is available through the myWSU webpage and under the myPerformance tab.

CAPS’ Spring group therapy and support group sessions to begin soon

For students in need of group therapy or support group counseling, WSU’s Counseling and Prevention Services (CAPS) are glad to announce that all appointment-free group sessions will resume no later than mid-February. The Process Group, entitled ‘Understanding Self and Others,’ will be offered at various times, with the earliest session beginning on Feb. 14 and the latest beginning on Feb. 17.

The LGBTQ+ Support Group will be hosted via Zoom from 2-3 p.m. beginning on Feb. 13, and the Transgender Support Group will be offered from 1-2 p.m. starting Feb. 16. The ‘Healing from Trauma Support Group’ will meet from 2-3 on Friday’s on Feb. 17 while the ‘Neurodiverse Support Group,’ which is to be offered for eight weeks, will begin on Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 1-2 p.m.