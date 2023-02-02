This weeks news in brief — Feb. 2

WSUPD accepting and delivering Shocker Locker donations

For the duration of February, Wichita State Police Department officers will be taking an active role in collecting and depositing canned goods, hygiene products and other essentials to WSU’s free food bank, the Shocker Support Locker.

The department encourages students (who are able) to bring food items (preferably canned or non-perishables), toiletries and baby or family products to the department station, where officers will then deliver the items to the Shocker Locker, located in Grace Wilkie.

Alternatively, items can be left in specific spots inside campus buildings and facilities and officers will make routine collections and bring the items to the Locker.

“With the food insecurity issues that were addressed last year by SGA, I think it’s really vital for us to continue supporting students in that way and encouraging people to donate,” WSUPD Sergeant Nathaniel Johnson said. “I’m more than happy to meet someone [to collect donations] if that means helping out the Shocker Support Locker for longer.”

WSU blood drive requests donors

In collaboration with the American Red Cross, WSU will host a blood drive at the Heskett Center on Feb. 7 and 8.

In preparation, the Red Cross is requesting that donors of all races and ethnicities consider making an appointment to give blood to those in need, especially those diagnosed with sickle cell disease. Donors must be at least 16, must weigh at least 110 lbs and be in good health to contribute.

For additional information on donor requirements or to schedule an appointment, visit the American Red Cross website or call 1-800-733-2767.

High school seniors named as Harry Gore Scholarship winners

After competing against 480 high school seniors from across the country at the Distinguished Scholarship Invitational, the three primary recipients of the $64,000 Harry Gore Memorial Scholarship have been selected.

Maley Hansen

A Wichita North High School senior who plans to study business administration

Lesly Hernandez

A Maize High senior who will major in political science

Jayden Island

A Derby High School student and future biological sciences major

The seniors won after competing against 14 other finalists, after an intense interviewing process on Jan. 19. With each of their $64,000 scholarships, they will enter WSU in the upcoming fall semester.

Tai Chi classes to begin at Heskett Center

Known as a gentle, Chinese martial art, Tai Chi classes will soon be made available to WSU students, faculty and staff at WSU’s Heskett Center. Led by instructor Matthew Moors, the 45-minute classes will aim to clear the minds and challenge the coordination of participants while also serving as a relaxing form of exercise.

Classes will begin on Feb. 6th at 4 p.m., with registration required through the WSU Campus Recreation app ( available with Android and IOS).

Professor of Organ Lynne Davis returns to Wednesdays in Wiedemann

School of Music and professor of organ Lynne Davis continued her Marcussen organ recitals on Feb. 1 after a brief hiatus. Free of charge, the performance featured pieces by renowned French composer Henri Mulet. Davis, who spent nearly 30 years in France, is known for her international performances and as a recipient of the “Certificat d’Aptitude de Professeur d’Orgue” award, which was given to her by the Republic of France.

Faculty and Staff invited to sample new dishes at Chartwells Catering showcase

Known as the premier food catering service at WSU, Chartwells Catering will be hosting its Grand Showcase on Feb. 8 for faculty and staff to test and sample new appetizers and other menu items free of charge. Registration is required for the two-hour-long event to be hosted in the Beggs Ballroom. Attendees will also be treated to a new, specialty drink.

Sustainability Committee to host discussion summit

As part of a continuous effort to promote and educate others on funded WSU sustainability research projects, the Sustainability Steering Committee will be hosting a half-day summit to share research opportunities.

From microgrids and cyber-physical systems to conservation efforts and ideas, attendees have the opportunity to share their sustainability-based research for potential additional funding or proposal calls. Registration is required for the 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. summit to be hosted on Friday, Feb. 3.

Interested attendees with questions are encouraged to contact the professor of the Department of Industrial, Systems and Manufacturing Engineering Mehmet Bayram Yildirim at [email protected].

Middle school math circle program to resume

The Wichita State Math Circle will resume their weekly meetings at Jabara Hall beginning Sunday, Feb. 5. Middle school students and parents are invited to meet with math professionals, such as William Ingle and Robert Fraser, who will provide additional information on new, interesting topics in math not otherwise available through public schooling. Semester schedule and registration forms are now available for interested participants.