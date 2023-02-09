This week’s news in brief — Feb. 9

Former Boeing executive president selected as WSU Engineer in Residence

Leanne Caret, while not an engineer by trade, has spent more than 30 years in the aerospace industry. Now, newly retired Caret is ready to apply her accumulated experience and skills at Wichita State University as the newest Sam Bloomfield Distinguished Engineer in Residence for the College of Engineering.

As Boeing’s former executive president and Boeing Defense, Space and Security’s former president and CEO, Caret was named as one of Fortune magazine’s ‘Most Powerful Women’ for five consecutive years (2017-2021).

Now, as the college’s 2023 Engineer in Residence, Caret will focus on advising and promoting the enrollment and retention of more women in engineering. Through a newly formed young professionals group, Caret will guide women and underrepresented groups who pursue engineering.

WSU awarded $2.4+ million for cybersecurity scholarships

As part of an ongoing effort to decrease cyberattacks, scammers and digital criminals, the National Science Foundation (NSF) has awarded Wichita State over $2.4 million in scholarships for students pursuing cybersecurity. The CyberCorps Scholarships, which are to be given in Fall 2023, will award five undergraduate, graduate and/or incoming transfer students with tuition funding, a $25,000-34,000 stipend (depending on undergraduate/graduate status) and additional funds for traveling and supplies.

The aim of the scholarship is to encourage and support current cybersecurity students and promote interest in the cybersecurity workforce. Since early 2022, a cybersecurity gap has been observed with an increase in need by 30%, according to Cyber Security Dive and the 2021 Cybersecurity Workforce Study.

Some of the additional scholarship benefits include professional mentoring, access to applied-learning agencies, financial management and the opportunity to attend a career fair featuring government cybersecurity agencies.

Cockrell named as new Barton Director of Graduate Programs

Stephanie Cockrell, the former assistant director of the Office of Student Success’s First-Year Programs, has been announced as the business school’s next director of Graduate Programs. As such, Cockrell will now be responsible for enrollment and retention strategies, positively contributing to the graduate student experience and leading all graduate degree programs recruiting marketing and communication activities. Cockrell, who received her Master’s of Business Administration (with a concentration in marketing) from the Barton School, took office on January 23.

#WeSupportU wellness cards available for students, instructors and staff

At the encouragement of WSU’s Counseling and Prevention Services (CAPS), #WeSupportU mental wellness cards are now available for order free of charge. Each set of cards includes various exercises and activities for promoting personal wellness. For faculty and staff, these cards are available for classroom or work settings, and, for students, a personal set of cards is available for pickup through a request form.

Shocker Studios partners with Tallgrass Film Association to present newest updates

Students at WSU’s Shocker Studios may have noticed new facility and equipment upgrades with the new semester. In celebration, Shocker Studios has paired up with Tallgrass Film Association to show just what the newest improvements have to offer. Food and drink, as well as a brief presentation on the newest updates will be offered on Friday, Feb. 17 from 5-7:30 p.m. on the Studio’s south campus. Attendance is free and does not require registration.

Nance and Myers to gift $5 million in scholarships

Don Nance and Pennie Myers, long-time employees of (what is now) WSU’s Counseling and Prevention services, have announced that they intend to endow a planned gift of $5 million in scholarships to students.

The couple, who have worked for the university for a grand total of 84 years, hope that the scholarships will “support students who need something to get them through,” according to an interview by the Wichita State University Foundation.