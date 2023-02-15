This week’s news in brief — Feb. 15

Groundbreaking: Construction begins on Shocker Success Center

Construction has officially begun on the new Shocker Success Center, a facility designed to provide students with additional resources and aid for achieving success throughout the academic year. The Shocker Success Center will merge 17 student service offices into one building, increasing accessibility and freeing up available spaces in 10 other buildings.

Located inside Clinton Hall, the extensive renovations for the center will keep the south courtyard of the Rhatigan Student Center as well as a large chunk of the RSC parking lot off-limits to students, faculty and staff. Increased construction traffic, as well as noise disturbances, are to be expected.

$25,000 grant awarded for burn-wound care research

A trailblazing team looking to redesign the future of burn care has been awarded a $25,000 grant from KTEC Holdings to continue development on a scaffolding system for localized and fast burn wounds.

Eylem Asmatulu, associate professor of mechanical engineering, and her team hope to design a bio-scaffolding system for burn wounds that will prevent infection and have a drug-release mechanism to ensure faster and more efficient healing.

The multilayer scaffolding will not only be water-repellent and self-cleaning, but will also contain bioactive components for healing and silver nanoparticles for killing harmful bacteria.

Monthly Rick Rewards presented to WSUPD

The Wichita State Police Department was honored by President Rick Muma and the Office of the President as the February 2023 recipient of ‘Rick Rewards.’

Established by Muma to express his appreciation for the offices that serve the university and its students, Rick Rewards are given to a different campus department every month. The police department was commended for their role in ensuring campus safety, as well as their community initiatives like the ‘Cops Support Shocks’ challenge.