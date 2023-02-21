‘Creating a future:’ National Engineers Week kicks off with meet and greet with dean

Gallery | 7 Photos Baswanth Naidu Anthony Muscat, Dean of the College of Engineering, speaks to students during Engineering Week at John Bardo Center on Feb. 20. The event gave students the opportunity to meet with their dean.

This year’s theme for National Engineers Week is “creating a future.” In honor of it, the College of Engineering held a meet and greet with the Dean of Engineering, Anthony Muscat at the John Bardo Center on Feb. 20.

The event was a way to inform students about the other events happening the rest of the week, as well as a way to educate the community on engineers.

“I think we have a responsibility to educate the community not only here at WSU, but the larger community on what engineers do,” Muscat said.

Muscat said it’s important to inform others because being an engineer is “collaborative.”

“Engineers don’t work by themselves,” Muscat said. “It’s got to be collaborative because all these problems that society has, that engineers typically work on, it’s got to be with somebody else.”

Along with meeting the dean, students stopped by to grab a free mug and were able to meet other faculty and students as well.

Hunter Robertson, majoring in aerospace engineering, and Cole Anderson, majoring in computer engineering, were working at NIAR when they stopped by the event to pick up some free mugs.

Anderson said he met Janet Twomey, an associate engineering dean, at the event.

“I had never talked to her before so that was cool,” Anderson said. “That was just a couple minute interaction that we were able to have (that) I wouldn’t have had otherwise.”

Mitch Steele, a freshman studying biomedical engineering, heard about the event from a friend and decided to stop by for the free mugs and food.

“It’s also a good time to connect with all of my fellow engineering majors, and also our mentors,” Steele said.

Upcoming Events for Engineering Week

Feb. 20 – Feb. 24, All Day — Golden Calculator Search

Tuesday, Feb. 21, 3-5 p.m. in the P2 P2 ESSC Lounge — Vision Boards with College of Engineering Academic Advisors

Wednesday, Feb. 22, 7-9 p.m. in the John Bardo Center Lobby — Engineers Week Carnival & Student Organization Fair

Friday, Feb.24, 6-9 p.m. in the Shocker Sports Grill & Lanes (RSC Lower Level) — College of Engineering Bowling Night

Saturday, Feb. 25, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. in the John Bardo Center Courtyard — College of Engineering 5K Run/Walk