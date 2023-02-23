Fred Vanvleet among donors for weight room renovations at Charles Koch Arena

Mockup of the weightlifting area and Shocker branding that will appear in the renovated weight room in Charles Koch Arena.

Donations from former Wichita State men’s basketball All-American and NBA All-Star Fred Vanvleet, Steve and Regine Feilmeier and Ricky and Jeanie Brotherton will fund renovations to the weight room in Charles Koch Arena, the athletic department announced this morning.

Vanvleet and the Feilmeiers are each giving $250,000 and the Brothertons are contributing $100,000 towards the project.

The renovations are currently estimated to cost $1 million and will include new Shocker branded Sorinex strength equipment, performance flooring, turf and a nutrition station.

According to an email from the athletic department, Wichita State’s student athletes and performance staff “will have access to the latest innovations in sport science” following the renovations.

This follows the planned $17.3 million overhaul of Wilkins Stadium that began this spring, funded in large part by the Brothertons and the Linda Parke estate.