Four new stores to come to Innovation Campus, from corn dog to bike shop

Braeburn Square is filling up, with four new tenants moving into the spaces on Innovation Campus.

Sesame Mediterranean Kitchen, Jersey Mike’s, Two Hands Corn Dogs and Pedego Wichita are moving in, joining other tenants already there, like Fuzzy’s Taco Shop and Sungrano Pizza.

Tonya Witherspoon, vice president for industry engagement and applied learning, said Braeburn Square provides a place for the community to meet up.

“We are excited to see the WSU Innovation Campus vision of ‘Live, Work, Learn, Play’ becoming a reality,” Witherspoon said via a strategic communications press release.

Sesame Mediterranean Kitchen, owned by a WSU alum Youssef Youssef, will be opening on March 1. The restaurant also has a location on the west side of Wichita.

Jersey Mike’s will be opening in May and will feature a patio and garage door.

Two Hands Corn Dogs doesn’t have a specific opening date, but co-owner Tony Phan hopes to be open by late spring. The corndogs will offer spicy flavors, crispy coatings, potato dogs, and others. It will also serve signature beverages and kimchi fries.

Pedego Wichita, an electric bike retailer, will be relocating from Bradley Fair to Braeburn square. The shop offers a variety of electric bikes such as cruisers, city to mountain bikes, and fat tires. The shop doesn’t have a set open date yet.