The legacy lives on: Community movie screening features ‘Space Jam’ sequel

Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and LeBron James graced the Shocker Sports Grill & Lanes, where basketball fans, LeBron stans, and Looney Tunes enthusiasts gathered to watch the “Space Jam” sequel, “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”

While the event was postponed earlier in the year due to bad weather, Tuesday’s showing went without a hitch with more than a dozen students, organization representatives and office directors in attendance. The showing served as a relaxing conclusion to the Black History Month celebrations on campus.

“We wanted to have a more intimate space to be able to get our students, … our community members and other faculty and staff together,” Quang Nguyen, assistant director of the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, said. “Students can enjoy the Shocker Sports Grill & Lanes —they were very open and supportive of being able to do something like this —and (we were able) to make use of a different area than what we would normally do.”

The Office of Engagement and the Office of Diversity and Inclusion teamed up to provide the movie, a secluded corner in the Grill & Lanes, a mountain of mozzarella sticks, chicken strips, salads and cookies and, of course, networking opportunities. Several campus organizations sent representatives so that attendees could make invaluable community connections with students. Representatives from the African American Faculty and Staff Association, Black Student Union and Ambassadors for Diversity and Inclusion mingled with guests and provided additional resources about their organization, on-goings and mental health care.

The movie also served as a promotion for ODI’s upcoming screening of “In Our Words.” The free documentary showing will feature discussion and commentary led by the film’s director, Cameron Harris on March 2 in the RSC.