Safe+Streets+to+provide+free+naloxone+shot+at+Wichita+State

On Wednesday, March 8, Safe Streets Wichita will be handing out free naloxone shots from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Naloxone injections can be used to reverse life-threatening effects from an opiate or narcotic overdose.

The shots will be handed out on the main floor of the Rhatigan Student Center.

Safe Streets aims to prevent substance-related harm through community events like this as well as informative messages/events.

If you have any questions, contact Safe Streets Wichita on Facebook, email, or text 316-371-6188.