This week’s news in brief — March 7

Food for Fines initiative available to pay for parking citations

As part of a continuous effort to assist the Shocker Support Locker and provide practical alternatives to parking payments, the Food for Fines program has made its return and is currently accepting food and hygiene products in exchange for parking ticket fees.

From March 7 to March 10, students, faculty and staff with active parking citations can donate seven items, preferably from the Shocker Support Locker wish list, for $1-$30 tickets or can donate 14 items for $31-$50 tickets.

To qualify for Food for Fines, citations cannot be older than two months and participants must complete the parking quiz. Additional requirements and details about the program can be found on the Food For Fines webpage..

Esports hosts open house to unveil new facility

Wichita State’s esports team showcased new talent and varsity facility in an open house hosted on March 6. Current members invited WSU community members to check out the new tech and upgrades in their practice and training facility.

Provost and executive vice president Shirley Lefever gave opening remarks and joined guests as they watched incoming freshmen and prospective team members showcase their skills for a bid at membership of the team. Additional information about the esports team can be found on the Wichita State webpage.

The new facility is located in the Corbin Education Center, room 156A.

Common Ground and Office of Engagement team up for monthly pop-up markets

The Common Ground Producers and Growers spend every first Friday of the month handing out free seasonal fruits, veggies and produce at the Paradise Baptist Church, just a crosswalk away from WSU’s Innovation Campus.

In collaboration with the Office of Engagement, the organizations host a local pop-up market every month for WSU students and community members to enjoy. Produce, pies, jewelry, COVID-19 resources and more can be found at the monthly market. The next market will be hosted on April 7 from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

LAS Students Honored at Dean’s List Reception

From geologists to philosophers, Liberal Arts and Science students who made the Fall 2022 Dean’s List were honored at a reception hosted in the Beggs Ballroom on March 6.

Provost Shirley Lefever, Associate Dean for Student Success Brien Bolin and LAS Dean Andrew Hippsley were just a few administration members in attendance. Students, friends, family and supporters were invited to enjoy vegetable, cheese and cookie trays as students were announced on stage and received commemorative certificates and gold coins.

The complete Dean’s List can be viewed on the WSU webpage.

Linwood Sexton and Lenora N. McGregor Scholarship recipients named

Wichita East senior Grecia Esparza and Oklahoma’s Lauren Hughes have been named as the 2023 recipients of the Linwood Sexton and Lenora N. McGregor Endowed Scholarships, respectively. Esparza, an aspiring secondary education in mathematics major, received the Linwood Sexton Scholarship to attend Wichita State next fall. The Linwood Sexton scholarship, available only to Business and Education majors, is a full-ride scholarship that covers tuition fees, housing, meal plans and textbook expenses.

Hughes was awarded $26,000 — to be used over four years. The McGregor Scholar hopes to earn a bachelor’s in biology, before obtaining a Ph.D. to study viruses, parasites and diseases.