This week’s brief news — March 15

U.S. Army awards NIAR $100 million for ground transportation systems

The United States Army recently announced that Wichita State University’s National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR) will receive its five-year $100 million Modernization of Integrated Technology for Ground Systems (MINT-GS) award.

The award, the largest to be given to WSU in 2023 thus far, will enable WSU students to connect and work alongside a new, developing division of the Army.

Funded by the U.S. Army Ground Vehicle Systems Center (GVSC), the MINT-GS program designs developments for military ground vehicles and their components.

Its research, some of which will be conducted at NIAR, includes the material development and process control for manufacturing and the application of integrated digital environments for digital twin development. Additionally, the GVSC promises to promote and provide U.S. Army soldiers with the necessary tools and technology to ensure readiness.

WSU students place at Japanese Language Contest

Students from the WSU Japanese Language program and the Department of Modern and Classical Languages were honored for their language skills at the annual Heart of America Japan-America Society’s Japanese Language Contest. Students competed in a variety of categories, such as karuta card games, grammar and culture quizzes, English and Japanese poetry, manga creation and speech presentation.

Cameron Gillespie, Alyssa Moen, Wren Johnson, Quyen Tran and Lilith Tackett were the five winners from Wichita State, receiving first, second or honorable mention in their respective categories.