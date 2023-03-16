Calling all movie enthusiasts: Free movie showings around Wichita

If you need something to fill up your nights, movies are an option. The Wichita Public Library, with the help of Wichita State and Tallgrass, will be hosting a mini film fest throughout March and April.

The mini film festival is part of the National Endowment for the Arts 2023 Big Read event. The movies will center on dealing with themes of caretaking for a chronic illness, injury, medical trauma or dying.

This theme celebrates and aligns with Roz Chast’s graphic novel “Can’t We Talk About Something More Pleasant,” NEA’s Wichita selection for the Big Read.

Popcorn will be available, and after each movie, there will be a film chat at The Monarch to grab a bite to eat.

Starting March 16 and ending April 13, the Advanced Learning Library downtown will show a different movie at 5:30 p.m. every Thursday.

The library will kick off the event on March 16th with a showing of “The Notebook.” This 1940 set rom-com stars Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams.

The following Thursday, March 23, you can watch “Robot & Frank,” where a babysitting robot turns heist partner for an old man who happens to be a jewel thief.

For the last movie in the month, March 30, the Learning Library will screen “The Farwell.” This tearjerker follows the ending of a Chinese grandmother’s life, only she doesn’t know its ending.

In an RV traveling across England, two love birds are running out of time in “Supernova.” The April 6 movie screening stars Stanley Tucci and Colin Firth.

To finish out the mini film fest, “The Upside” will play on April 13, where an unlikely friendship forms between a man with money and his struggling caretaker. Tickets for the movies are free but should be reserved ahead of time at tallgrassfilmcenter.eventive.org/schedule. A list of other events can also be found on the website.