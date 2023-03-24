Shammah Scott transfers to Akron

Sophomore guard Shammah Scott drives to the basket against Cincinnati on Jan. 5.

Sophomore guard Shammah Scott has announced his commitment to the University of Akron. The announcement comes ten days after Scott initially entered the transfer portal.

Scott and his family touched base with new head coach, Paul Mills, to let him know that Scott would be moving on from Wichita State. Mills confirmed this during his introductory press conference this afternoon

“Super excited for the next chapter of my story,” Scott said in a Tweet. “I want to thank Coach John Groce and the rest of the coaching staff for giving me the opportunity to continue my college career here at The University Of Akron! Let’s Go Zips!!!”

The Cleveland, Ohio, native is now just 39 miles away from home in Akron.

Because Scott transferred to Wichita State from Northwest Florida State College, a junior college, he will not have to sit out a year before playing.

During his time as a Shocker, Scott averaged 2.6 points across 25 games and four starts. He had a season-high 19 points against East Carolina on New Year’s Eve.