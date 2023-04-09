Softball to host 2024 AAC Championship

After scoring a home run, sophomore Addison Barnard, meets the softball team at home plate during the against KU on April 20.

For the first time since joining the American Athletic Conference, the softball program will host the conference championship at Wilkins Stadium.

Wichita State softball has not hosted a conference tournament since 2015. The 2015 Missouri Valley Conference tournament saw No. 8 Indiana State play spoiler to No. 5 Southern Illinois, No. 4 Wichita State, No. 1 Drake and No. 2 Missouri State to win the conference’s bid to the NCAA tournament.

Wilkins Stadium should be partially through its planned renovations when the tournament comes around next spring.

Wichita State is climbing up the projections to host an NCAA Regional this season after their upset against No. Oklahoma State on April 4.

Dates for the tournament have not yet been determined and will be announced at a later date.