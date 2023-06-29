‘Couldn’t ask for anything else’: WSU Foundation Vice President Mike Lamb retires after 28 years

Behind the scenes of new buildings and projects for Wichita State University lies a group of people focused on funding, like Mike Lamb. Lamb, vice president of the Alumni Association and the WSU Foundation, has worked at the university for 28 years and has decided its time to retire this month.

The university is Lamb’s alma mater; he graduated with an undergraduate degree in sociology in 1980. After graduating, he worked in social work for 10 years, before working with the WSU’s Alumni Association for three years. He then went to Bethel College in Newton and was director of admissions for six years and eventually returned to work in the fundraising department at the WSU Foundation.

“Since the university is my alma mater too, it means a lot to be able to help a school that was so important for me,” Lamb said. “Wichita State provided me a wonderful educational foundation for what I did for the rest of my career, and I owe a lot to the university.”

During his 16 years as vice president for the foundation, Lamb’s main role has been fundraising focused on planned giving, when associates of the university choose to support it by including it in their estate plans through a will or a trust for the remainder of their life or retirement plan.

Lamb has also worked on the annual fund program: the Shocker Fund and with Major Gifts for The College of Applied Studies. Lamb has overseen a number of staffing groups like the research and communications staff. On top of this, he has been a part of raising large donations while creating relationships with donors.

“I’ve just really valued the wonderful relationships that I’ve had with donors and friends of Wichita State,” Lamb said. “I feel like we’ve done some good work the past few years in terms of creating scholarship support and helping raise money for the various buildings that have come on campus in the last almost three decades.”

Lamb describes fundraising as a business relationship and that is how he has tied his degree in sociology and work experience in social work to his time at the foundation. Lamb says he not only works with alumni but with friends of the university who did not attend WSU.

“Sometimes they’re from the business community locally and they see the importance of the university to the community,” Lamb said. “And even though they didn’t go to school here, they see value in supporting Wichita State in that way.”

Lamb has been under the direction of Elizabeth King during his time at the foundation. He said he will miss his contact with alumni as well as getting to see his colleagues, like King.

“Mike has left an indelible mark upon Wichita State,” King said. “His life work at Wichita State has been to seek private resources to help provide scholarships and support for faculty, support for the library and the Ulrich, and other ways that contribute to the advancement of the university.”

Lamb’s position will not be replaced after his retirement on Friday, June 30 but will be split into multiple positions and given to other members of staff, according to King.

Lamb said his favorite part about working for the foundation was hearing stories from different alumni and making them feel as though they have done something meaningful.

“It’s just listening to our alumni and inviting them to share how the university made a difference in their lives,” Lamb said. “That’s really the cornerstone of what has made this a fulfilling career.”

Lamb and his wife are both WSU donors and fund a scholarship at the university During his retirement, Lamb plans to spend more time with his two children and four grandchildren.

“I’ve had a wonderful career here at Wichita State,” Lamb said. “Meaningful, impactful work. Couldn’t ask for anything more.”