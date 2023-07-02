Fred VanVleet signs record-setting contract with Houston Rockets

Former Shocker Fred VanVleet celebrates a point during the Aftershocks game on July 18, 2021, inside Charles Koch Arena.

Former Wichita State men’s basketball player Fred VanVleet signed a record-breaking $130 million, three-year contract with the Houston Rockets.

This contract is the largest contract for any undrafted player in NBA history.

VanVleet earned a total of 1,439 points during his career with Wichita State from 2012-16.

VanVleet also helped lead the Shockers to three Missouri Valley Conference titles, three MVC regular season titles and nine NCAA tournament wins.

VanVleet was also a two-time winner of the Larry Bird Trophy as MVC player of the year in 2014 and 2016.

VanVleet was undrafted out of Wichita State in 2016 and signed with the Raptors in the same year.

VanVleet has been with the Raptors for seven years and was a key player on the Raptors’ 2019 championship team, averaging 14 points during the finals.