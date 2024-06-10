Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
The Sunflower
The Sunflower

Basketball adds Kansas native Zane Meeks through transfer portal

Jacob Unruh, Assistant Sports EditorJune 10, 2024
(Courtesy of Arizona State University Athletics)

After five seasons of college basketball west of the Rocky Mountains, senior Zane Meeks will return to his native state to play his final year of eligibility with Wichita State. He announced the news Sunday afternoon on his Instagram account.

Meeks, the fourth addition for the Shockers in the transfer portal, projects to fill a depth big man role for the team that was vacated by the departing Kenny Pohto.

Wichita State is the fourth team Meeks has joined in college. Born in Prairie Village, a suburb of Kansas City, Kansas, Meeks attended the University of Nevada for his freshman and sophomore seasons.

He transferred to the University of San Francisco for his junior season. In the 2022-23 campaign, his second with the Dons, Meeks averaged 20.9 minutes and 10.9 points.

He transferred to Arizona State University prior to last season but only played five games before suffering a season-ending foot injury.

Meeks, like incoming transfers Corey Washington, Justin Hill and AJ McGinnis, is comfortable shooting the deep ball. He averages 3.5 3-pointers attempted on 34.4% accuracy for his career, both marks that would have ranked third among last season’s Wichita State team. Over half of Meeks’ career field goal attempts have come from beyond the arc.

Meeks is the seventh senior on a Wichita State roster that features far more experience than last year’s team, which had only two seniors. At 6-foot-9, Meeks is the second-tallest player on the roster, behind 6-foot-11 senior Quincy Ballard.

Wichita State’s 2024-25 squad has one spot remaining.

About the Contributor
Jacob Unruh
Jacob Unruh, Assistant Sports Editor
Jacob Unruh is the assistant sports editor for The Sunflower. He is a junior at Wichita State, majoring in journalism and minoring in political science. This is Unruh's first year on staff. He goes by he/him pronouns.

